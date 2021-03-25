2 Oregon brothers arrested in Capitol insurrection

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested in Oregon on federal charges of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., the FBI said on Wednesday.

Matthew Klein, 24, was arrested Tuesday in Sherwood and his brother, 21-year-old Jonathanpeter Klein, was arrested the same day near Heppner, the agency said. Both face charges in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia for their role in the Capitol breach. Those charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

The brothers made an initial court appearance in Portland on Tuesday and remain in custody. The case is being transferred to Washington, D.C., for further proceedings, the FBI said.

The brothers are the first people in Oregon to be charged in relation to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Attempts to reach an attorney for the brothers were unsuccessful.

Jonathanpeter Klein has described himself as a Proud Boy, and he was photographed on Jan. 5 with his brother while wearing a Proud Boy PDX shirt, according to the FBI. PDX is a common abbreviation for Portland, Oregon.

The photo helped law enforcement identify the brothers, who were also captured on video the following day during the Capitol riots.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.

Recommended Stories

  • NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000

    A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million. Sophia, who was unveiled in 2016, produced her art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, known for colourful portraits, some of which depict famous people, such as Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk.

  • Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action

    A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful. Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years, hopes the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) will certify the case after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it proceeding in December. A two-day court hearing will kick off on Thursday and will determine the fate of Britain's first mass consumer claim -- and clarify the rules for a string of other competition class actions that have stalled in its wake.

  • Former NYPD Officer Who Played Tambourine Inside Capitol Has Been Arrested and Charged

    A retired NYPD officer who was captured on video playing a tambourine inside the Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested and charged.

  • Teacher struck off over gossip blog post comparing pupils to 'Kardashian clones'

    Alexander Price, 43, made the comments about Denbigh High School in north Wales.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 24th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit early highs would bring support levels into play.

  • Oath Keeper leader coordinated with Proud Boys and others before Capitol riot, prosecutors say

    A new court filing is the first suggestion by the government that members of extremist groups were in touch with each other before arriving in Washington.

  • Canada sanctions nine Russian officials, Kremlin vows response

    Canada's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it is imposing new sanctions on nine Russian officials over "gross and systematic violations of human rights in Russia," prompting the Kremlin to vow a response against Canada. Global Affairs Canada said the sanctions were part of a diplomatic effort to pressure senior Russian officials over "the attempted murder" and detention of prominent critic Alexey Navalny, and the treatment of citizen protesters.

  • With F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Fast Approaching, Series Can't Shake Shadow of COVID-19

    Banning of international fans for the Olympics is latest cause for pause for F1 race promoters.

  • The Controversial New Plan to Reinvent the Postal Service

    Saying the United States Postal Service needs to cut costs and invest in growth, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday unveiled a strategic plan to overhaul the public mail service and set it on a path to breaking even over the next 10 years. The “Delivering for America” plan would take numerous steps to alter mail delivery — including raising rates, slowing the delivery of first-class mail and cutting hours at post offices around the country — while eliminating a projected $160 billion deficit at USPS over a decade. DeJoy said that if all of his proposals were carried out immediately, the USPS would be in the black within just three years. On the investment side, the plan calls for new processing equipment, energy-efficient trucks, more extensive training, new uniforms and more sophisticated technologies for use by mail carriers. At the same time, expectations for delivery of first-class mail would be pushed from the current three-day standard to five days, though the majority of mail would still be delivered within three days. Some of the proposed changes would require assistance from Congress. Perhaps most significantly, DeJoy wants lawmakers to end the mandate for the USPS to pre-fund its retiree health care program, which costs the mail service nearly $5 billion per year. Critics react: Appointed by former President Donald Trump, DeJoy has been accused by some Democrats of intentionally slowing the mail in the run-up to the election last fall, and some lawmakers have called for him to be removed. Whatever the cause, complaints about delays in mail deliveries have persisted, and critics of DeJoy’s proposal expressed concerns about any further cuts to service. House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) rejected the “unacceptable decision to make permanent slower mail delivery,” while Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) called it “a draconian plan that guarantees the death spiral of the United States Postal Service.” The American Postal Workers Union also expressed concerns about the plan. “At a time that the public is demanding faster delivery of mail and packages, proposals that would slow the mail and reduce retail services — such as changing service standards, plant consolidations and reducing operating hours at post offices — will only have a negative effect on postal workers and the public,” the labor organization said in a statement. The bottom line: It will be hard to separate the proposal from the politics, but some parts of the plan could become reality as the mail service seeks to modernize and reduce losses. “The government has told us to break even, to be self-sustaining,” Ron Bloom, a Trump appointee who chairs the Postal Service’s board of governors, told The Wall Street Journal. “They’ve also told us that the only place you get money is from the sale of your product. The only way that circle squares is if we can charge a little more for our product.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Robin Roberts' Most Embarrassing Interview Story Will Make You Blush

    During a recent interview, Good Morning America's Robin Roberts revealed what happened during an interview she conducted while in college. Keep scrolling for the unbelievable story.

  • The 11 Best Cask-Finished American Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

    Try a bourbon, rye or single malt with a little extra something.

  • Jay Leno apologizes to Asian Americans for decade of 'wrong' jokes

    Television host Jay Leno has apologized for more than a decade of jokes about Asian Americans, saying he had committed a "legitimate wrong." The apology by Leno, the former host of U.S. television's popular "Tonight Show," follows a long campaign by the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) and a spike in hate crimes against the community that has received renewed attention since a shooting in Atlanta last week that left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women.

  • Boulder Grocery Store Shooting: What We Know About The Victims

    Ten people between the ages of 20 and 65 were killed during a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

  • A walk-up COVID vaccination site has opened in Opa-locka. Here are the details

    Florida residents have another COVID vaccine option in North Miami-Dade as the City of Opa-locka is providing 200 vaccines per day to qualified Florida residents.

  • Carrot Cake Cupcakes With Browned Butter Cream Cheese Frosting

    Just when we thought carrot cake cupcakes couldn’t get any better, we tried topping a batch with a browned butter cream cheese frosting. Whoa. Take the dessert to the next level with this frosting recipe.

  • A Wisconsin QAnon believer shot soldiers with a paintball gun days after traveling to DC in hopes of a phony Trump inauguration, federal investigators say

    According to a federal criminal complaint, a QAnon believer in Wisconsin shot paintballs at Army reservists 10 days after going to DC for a "true inauguration day" for Trump.

  • Man accused of holding National Guard members at gunpoint

    An Arizona man is accused of forcing off the road a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas and then holding 11 guard members at gunpoint. Larry Harris, 66, of Willcox, Arizona, told police that he stopped three vans because he believed people inside them had kidnapped a woman and child, authorities said. None of the National Guard members were injured, and Harris was arrested Tuesday morning when police responded to the scene.

  • SC man linked to Capitol riot and Proud Boys will plead guilty in threat case

    Evidence seized at a Lexington County house includes a Capitol police shield, a map of the District of Columbia subway, eye protection, a tactical vest with hard plates, a police baton, a mag light, masks and gloves.

  • Costco Sells A Full Ham Dinner So You Can Have Your Easter Meal In A Pinch

    Costco saves the day!

  • Bulls could be primed for an interesting trade deadline, but don’t expect Zach LaVine to lobby for more help: ‘I don’t think it’s a talent thing for us’

    CHICAGO — With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline looming, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine tries to keep the mood around the team loose. “As players, you talk about it all the time. You joke with it, messing around,” LaVine said with a smile at shootaround before Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It’s good to see how players react to it, but we keep it light here.” LaVine, who was ...