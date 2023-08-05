2 Orlando officers in critical condition after shooting; police search for suspects

Orlando police are searching for suspects after a shooting during a traffic stop left two officers in critical condition, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department tweeted just before 9:30 Saturday morning that there was a "large police presence in the 5900 block of Caravan Court in relation to the officer involved shooting."

Update: There is a large police presence in the 5900 block of Caravan Court in relation to the officer involved shooting. Please avoid the area at this time and expect traffic delays. Updates to follow. https://t.co/Ona1NwTGgG — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 5, 2023

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area and to expect traffic delays.

Where did the Orlando shooting occur?

The shooting happened near North Garland Avenue and Washington Street around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were investigating a vehicle connected to a homicide in Miami.

During the stop, someone shot at two officers, and a suspect carjacked another vehicle.

“This is a sad day for our police department. I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who are assisting us. We will find these suspects and bring them to justice," Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said.

Police believe there are two suspects, but the department hasn't released their names, according to Fox 35 in Orlando.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted on his Facebook page about the incident.

"On behalf of the entire Volusia Sheriff's Office I want to send all our support and prayers to these officers, their families, the Orlando Police Department and the whole community. I also want to echo the message Chief Smith delivered to the shooters: 'We will find you, and you will be brought to justice,'" Chitwood wrote.

Other local law enforcement leaders offered words of support for Orlando.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young posted on Twitter this morning.

"Prayers up for the two @OrlandoPolice officers that were shot and critically injured in Downtown. I pledge my full support and resources to @OrlandoPolice in pursuit of the suspects!"

The Flagler Sheriff's Office said on Facebook this morning, "Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters of the Orlando Police Department. Two OPD officers were shot and critically wounded overnight. Please join Sheriff Rick Staly and the rest of FCSO in showing support to the families, friends and coworkers through this difficult time."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Orlando police are searching for suspects after two officers were shot