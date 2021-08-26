2 Orlando women among 8 indicted in $2 million ‘grandparent scam’

Two Orlando women were among eight people indicted in a federal case that said the accused targeted elderly victims around the nation by telling them their grandchildren were in dire need of help.

The indictment says the eight were part of a criminal organization that was engaged in extortion, fraud and money laundering, and managed to swindle more than $2 million from several victims “by feeding them phony stories that their grandchildren were in terrible trouble and needed money fast,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of California.

Several of the victims lived in San Diego.

“This scheme has left many elderly victims financially and emotionally devastated,” said acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman in the press release. “It is unconscionable to target the elderly and exploit their love for their grandchildren. Elder fraud is a serious crime against some of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens. We are committed to combating all types of elder abuse in our community.”

The defendants include Tracy Adrine Knowles, 29, of Orlando and Tracy Glinton, 34, of Orlando. Knowles is currently listed as a fugitive while Glinton was arrested Aug. 17 in Orlando, and has since been released on bond.

Also indicted were two more Florida residents: Adonis Alexis Butler Wong, 29 of Pembroke Pines, and Joaquin Lopez, 45, of Hollywood. Wong is also listed as a fugitive while Lopez was arrested in Hollywood, according to the release.

Three others are California residents, all arrested and denied bond: Timothy Ingram, AKA Bleezy, 29, of North Hollywood; Anajah Gifford, 23, of North Hollywood; and Jack Owuor, 24, of Paramount.

Also arrested in the country of Albania on a provisional arrest warrant is Lyda Harris, 73, of Laveen, Arizona. The U.S. is seeking extradition of Harris, according to the DOJ.

The defendants face charges filed under the federal RICO act, which was originally used to fight organized crime.

Story continues

“This is believed to be the first time the RICO statute has been used in an elder fraud case,” reads the press release.

The DOJ states the investigation began in San Diego with one victim, but grew to include victims in at least 15 states.

The scam involved contact by telephone in which the DOJ states the accused impersonated the victim’s grandchild or someone else close to them, and pretended to be in legal trouble because of an accident or arrest which required money for bail, legal fees or medical expenses.

The DOJ said the scam involved multiple “actors” playing the required roles using a well-rehearsed script, including instructions for the victims to lie to family and friends about the reasons behind withdrawing large sums of money.

“The grandparents were so fearful and desperate to help that they handed over tens of thousands of dollars in tremendous acts of selflessness,” reads the press release. “Once the victim was on board, other members of the criminal enterprise were dispatched to doorsteps to collect money.”

In one incident, one defendant was able to collect $33,000 from three different victims in one day, according to the release.

The DOJ has set up the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311) for people who suspect someone over the age of 60 has been a victim of financial fraud.

Read the DOJ press release at justice.gov.