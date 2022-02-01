2 overdoses reported at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department reported two overdoses at a local high school on Monday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the calls originated at Roosevelt High School and involved separate incidents. Two people were reported to have overdosed but specifics on who it was or what was used was not given.

Clemens said there were rumors circulated on social media, including one about a batch of laced brownies that had caused several students to overdose, but clarified only two people were involved.

Timothy Hazlett, principal at Roosevelt, sent out an email to addressing the concerns saying, "Some of the information is not factual and I am asking for your support in remembering that misinformation spread on social media does more than hurt the image of our school."

Hazlett didn't give specifics on the overdoses, merely referring to it as "events that took place" at Roosevelt on Monday

