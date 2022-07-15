2 Oxnard buildings destroyed by separate fires Friday

Crews planned to demolish an abandoned building in Oxnard destroyed by fire early Friday near the intersection of Oxnard and Statham boulevards.

Oxnard firefighters are investigating two fires that burned down an abandoned building and a car dealership in separate incidents on Friday.

The first occurred early Friday around 2:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of Ives Avenue. The building is located across from a McDonald's at the corner of Statham and Oxnard boulevards.

First responders saw fire emerging from the roof of the building and upgraded the response, according to Oxnard Fire Department Capt. John Cecena.

During the firefight, crews learned of a 36-year-old man who was on the roof of the building. Firefighters rescued the man and turned him over to the Oxnard Police Department, according to Cmdr. Luis McArthur. The man, described as homeless, had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody in connection with the warrants.

It was not immediately known whether the man was connected to the fire. He was arrested solely for the warrants and not on suspicion of arson, McArthur said. Police and fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

The empty building was the former site of the nonprofit PhilCenter, McArthur said, short for the Philippine Center of Ventura County.

A public notice posted outside said the site was under consideration for development of a Starbucks drive-thru and there was a public hearing to discuss the project scheduled for July 28.

The fire prompted an extended response from firefighters as it caused the building to partially collapse. Authorities searched the building to ensure no one was inside before proceeding with demolishing the site due to public safety concerns.

"We do have a history of homeless in the area, and so we brought in K-9 search dogs to verify before we completely demolish the building," Cecena said.

Nobody was found in the building and no injuries were reported from the fire.

Later in the day, a second fire broke out around 12:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Saviers Road.

Oxnard Fire Battalion Chief Steve Reyes said the incident was initially reported as multiple vehicles on fire at a car dealership. The fire caused a large plume of dark smoke over the building.

Firefighters responded to a fire that partially burned down a car dealership in the 3500 block of Saviers Road in Oxnard Friday afternoon.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the dealership and prevented it from spreading to nearby businesses, Reyes said. The fire was declared knocked down by 12:45 p.m.

The dealership garage partially collapsed and several power lines were knocked over during the incident. Saviers Road was closed for hours between Bryce Canyon Avenue and Yucca Street as fire units tackled the fire and its aftermath.

The cause of the second fire was unknown and under investigation. No injuries were reported. Crews from the Ventura County Fire Department and Federal Fire assisted and Oxnard police provided traffic control.

