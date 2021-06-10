2 Palestinian officers reported killed in West Bank shootout

·1 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli troops shot and killed two security officers during clashes in the West Bank town of Jenin early Thursday.

Online videos appeared to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots ranged in the background, with one shouting that they were exchanging fire with Israeli “undercover” forces.

The ministry said a third Palestinian was severely wounded in the shootout. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

A poster circulated on local media identified the two dead as members of the Palestinian Authority’s Military Intelligence force.

Israeli raids in West Bank areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority are common and they are usually meant to arrest wanted Palestinians. However, clashes with the Palestinian forces are rare as such operations are believed to be coordinated between the two sides.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenyan avocado farm faces more claims of abuse

    As the company tries to win back the UK business it lost, more alleged victims have come forward.

  • Israeli military lifts veil on mystery jailhouse death

    An Israeli military intelligence officer who died in prison had deliberately endangered a "big secret", the top general said on Wednesday, lifting the veil on a mystery gripping the country. The military has said he had served in a technological unit and had been under indictment for security offences that did not entail spying for foreign powers. The death - which the military described as following a sudden illness - was being investigated, he added.

  • Israel says right-wing march can be held next week in Jerusalem Old City

    Israeli officials said on Tuesday they would allow a right-wing march in Jerusalem's Old City to go ahead next week under certain conditions, a day after police barred the event's route fearing it would rekindle conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Several right-wing Israeli groups had planned a flag-waving procession through the walled Old City's Damascus Gate and into its Muslim quarter on Thursday, drawing warnings from Gaza's rulers Hamas of renewed hostilities should it proceed. "The parade will take place this coming Tuesday (June 15) in a format to be agreed between the police and the parade's organisers," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

  • Blinken meets with Palestinian Americans & U.S. Jewish organizations

    A group of Palestinian American activists who met virtually last Friday with Secretary of State Tony Blinken urged him to take more action on human rights abuses by Israel against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, two people who attended the meeting told me.Behind the scenes: Participants in the meeting, which was off the record, told Blinken they were concerned that the Biden administration was not applying its commitment to democratic values, human rights and international law w

  • US to Donate 500 Million Vaccine Doses to Countries Around the World

    The Biden administration has purchased 500 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine and plans to distribute them to countries around the world, according to multiple news reports Tuesday. President Biden is expected to announce the plan this week at the Group of Seven meeting in Great Britain. Pfizer is selling the doses to the U.S. at a “not-for-profit” price, according to The Washington Post, though the price was not specified. About 200 million doses will be distributed this year, and anoth

  • Man gets into fight at bar, returns with pistol ‘in ready position,’ Kentucky cops say

    A few hours before the incident, he was asking officers what type of rounds would and would not penetrate their body armor.

  • Biden’s rosy picture of lockstep with Europe doesn’t match reality

    As President Biden departed Washington, he told reporters he was going to use his first foreign trip to make "clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight and the G7 is gonna move."Why it matters: The problem is his statements regarding the allies' shared objectives are not supported by the statements and actions of the allies themselves.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden's optimistic words and their bottom-line deeds will

  • Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down "Weirdo" Who Slammed Her Kanye West Birthday Post

    "This is MY FAMILY. Not yours!"

  • USMNT's wild win against Mexico was just the beginning of a huge summer

    After winning the Nations League Final against Mexico, the USMNT will play Costa Rica for one final friendly before the Gold Cup.

  • Five things to watch at the G-7 summit of allies, Biden's international debut

    President Biden arrives in Cornwall, England, late Wednesday for a three-day meeting of heads of leading democracies, ahead of next week's face-off with Russia's Putin.

  • YouTube Yanks Anti-Semitic Podcast’s Faked Interview With a GOP Legislator on Race Theory

    A Holocaust-denying group’s podcast faked an interview with Bob Hall, a Republican state senator in Texas, causing a ripple in the media world this week that started with a retraction from Media Matters for America and culminated in the episode’s removal by YouTube on Wednesday. YouTube pulled the faked interview with Barnes Review History Hour host Ed DeVries around 12:50 p.m. PT, shortly after TheWrap reached out to the Google-owned video site for comment. The video link now includes the state

  • CeeDee Lamb among Adam Schein’s bandwagons to hop on in 2021

    NFL.com’s Adam Schein released a compilation of bandwagons football fans should jump on and former Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb was featured on the list. The second-year wideout is poised for a BIG season with a healthy jump in production, Adam Schein. He nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving marker in his first year with a talent-filled receiver room

  • 'I feel like nothing has changed': Crowds at Ottawa vigil for London, Ont. family don't believe Islamophobia will go away

    The scene at a vigil in Ottawa, Ont. is far too familiar for Ingie El-Saka who joined dozens of people gathered at the Human Rights Monument to mourn the four victims killed in a hate-motivated attack in London, Ont., Tuesday night. She attended a vigil in 2017 to mourn the lives of six men who were gunned down at the Islamic Care Centre in Quebec City. “It’s sad because I feel like nothing has changed,” El-Saka said. “I feel like our voices are not being heard.”

  • On her first foreign trip as VP, Kamala Harris tells Guatemalan migrants 'do not come' to the US

    Harris said she wanted to be clear to those "thinking about making that dangerous trek" to the US border: "Do not come."

  • Why it’s hard for executives to retire, and how they could adjust to post-career life

    For people who have been in top executive positions, with lots of power, retirement can be especially hard.

  • Fighting breaks out on floor of Bolivia's legislature

    The fight pitted opposition politician, Henry Romero, against a member of the ruling socialist MAS party, Antonio Colque. The latter was visibly injured after the fighting."They all grabbed me, pulled me by my back," Colque told reporters after the fight. "We can't allow this."At issue was Bolivia's roiling politics of recent years.In 2019, Bolivia's socialist president, Evo Morales, resigned amid widespread violent protests against his government over allegations he fraudulently won an election when running for an unprecedented and unconstitutional fourth term.At least 33 people were killed in violence that followed the election in clashes in Senkata, outside La Paz.In October, after an 11-month caretaker government, Morales' former economy minister Luis Arce won a landslide election, paving the way for Morales to return home.Jeanine Anez, a conservative lawmaker who took the helm of the interim government, was sent to prison on charges she helped foment a coup against Morales.The parliament was reviewing the legitimacy of this history."All we are asking for is that we be respected, that they stop calling us criminals, murderers, and that they stop exploiting the pain of the Bolivians who died in Senkata," said Romero, after the fighting. "And surely it will be up to the law to clarify it all, as with all the subsequent tragic events."

  • Covid hospitalisations are going up, warns Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has warned that Covid hospitalisations are rising, as the scientist behind the first lockdown said admissions could hit the same heights as last winter. The Prime Minister on Wednesday suggested it was too early to say whether restrictions can be lifted on June 21, as data on whether vaccines offer enough protection against the Indian or "delta" variant are still being assessed. It came as the Government reported 7,540 new cases on Wednesday – the highest single-day rise since Feb

  • Man accused of impersonating Trump’s family steals thousands from supporters

    22-year-old Joshua Hall was charged with wire fraud and identity theft in connection with allegedly impersonating Trump’s family members. A Pennsylvania man is in hot water after being accused of posing as a member of the Trump family to steal money from supporters. Joshua Hall, a 22-year-old from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is facing charges connected to impersonating family members of former President Donald Trump to raise thousands of dollars, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

  • Israeli Forces Attack Finish Line of Race in East Jerusalem

    This Palestinian marathon runner says he was attacked at least 6 times and left unable to walk the next day after Israeli forces charged the finish line of a race in East Jerusalem. (warning: distressing) » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/KnowThis For more coverage on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, subscribe to NowThis News. #Jerusalem #Israel #Palestine #Politics #News #NowThis This video "Israeli Forces Attack Finish Line of Race in East Jerusalem ", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.

  • Netanyahu's Greatest Achievement Was Convincing Israel He Alone Transformed the State

    But Israel's problems predate him — and will outlast him, too