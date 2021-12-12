2 Palestinians killed during funeral in Lebanon refugee camp

·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — At least two Palestinians were killed and several injured after gunfire broke out during the Sunday funeral of a Hamas member killed in a refugee camp days earlier, Lebanon's state news agency, Palestinian and Lebanese officials said.

The National News Agency said two were killed and seven were injured when what it described as an “altercation” broke out during the Hamas-organized funeral.

The source of the gunfire was not immediately clear in the tense Burj Shamali camp, which was rocked by a series of explosions late Friday that killed the Hamas member. The cause of the explosions was also disputed. The Palestinian Hamas group said an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles caused the blast.

But a Lebanese security official said the explosion happened in an ammunition depot. NNA had also reported an explosion in a Hamas arms warehouse in the camp, saying a number were killed and injured.

Sunday's funeral for Hamza Chahine drew scores of mourners. Before his body arrived at the burial site, gunfire broke out and it was not immediately clear what caused it.

Lebanese security forces don’t operate inside the refugee camps, where security is in the hands of Palestinian factions who often compete for clout.

A Lebanese security official said reports from the camp suggest clashes broke out between rival Palestinian factions during the funeral.

One Palestinian official said infiltrators used the occasion to shoot at the mourners. He said one of the injured is in critical condition. Another Palestinian official said during a 21-gun-salute for the deceased, errant shots killed two of the mourners. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon cause casualties

    Arms stored for the Palestinian Hamas group exploded in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday night, killing and wounding a number of people, the state-run National News Agency reported. A Lebanese security official said authorities have no exact numbers of the casualties yet but that there could be as many as 12 dead in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre.

  • Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas officials say

    CAIRO/GAZA (Reuters) -Four people were killed and others were injured in a shooting on Sunday in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali in Lebanon, two officials of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas told Reuters, and they blamed rival movement Fatah for the bloodshed. The shootings took place during the funeral of a Hamas supporter who was killed in an explosion on Friday night in the camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre. "Fatah gunmen deliberately opened fire against people taking part in the funeral march," one Hamas official said, asking not to be named. There was no immediate response from the office of the Palestinian ambassador in Lebanon to a Reuters request for comment about the Hamas allegation.

  • Spielberg ditches the brownface in a 'West Side Story' remake that centers Puerto Ricans

    Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" works to correct the original musical and movie's stereotypical depictions of the Puerto Rican experience.

  • Ethiopia war: World heritage site Lalibela back in rebel hands

    Tigray forces had left Lalibela 11 days ago as federal forces and their allies had been advancing.

  • As violence in Haiti spikes, aid groups struggle to help

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services. Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping of 17 people from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries — 12 of whom remain held hostage. Gang-related kidnappings and shootings have prevented aid groups from visiting parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond where they had previously distributed food, water and other basic goods. “It’s just getting worse in every way possible,” said Margarett Lubin, Haiti director for CORE, a U.S. nonprofit organization.

  • Reckya Madougou: Opposition leader jailing damages Benin democracy - lawyer

    Reckya Madougou becomes the second opposition figure to be convicted in Benin in less than a week.

  • Price Shock at Meat Counter Worsens U.S. Inflation Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices for meat dishes that are traditional centerpieces of American meals are soaring, driving home the nation’s rising inflation rate and deepening discontent among voters.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearBeef prices in November were up 20.9%

  • Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

    Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections. The rules, which vary by region within the country, largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues on Sunday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer last week called the move an “opening with a seatbelt,” giving each of Austria’s nine regions the ability to loosen or tighten restrictions based on the local situation. Unvaccinated people will still be subject to the lockdown restrictions and should remain at home for all but a handful of specific reasons, like buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

  • Ukraine's large civilian reserve army is getting ready to repel a Russian invasion

    Three groups of men and women, in khaki uniforms with automatic rifles in their hands, comb a pine-tree grove near an abandoned building on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

  • Israel to remove security detail for Netanyahu family

    An Israeli parliamentary committee voted Sunday to stop providing personal security for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife and adult sons, six months after the longtime leader was ousted from power. The decision, which goes into effect Monday, came despite pleas from Netanyahu that his family is regularly subjected to threats on their lives. Netanyahu was unseated from the prime minister's office in June after a constellation of political parties united in their opposition to him succeeded in forming a government without his long-ruling Likud party. The one-time leader, who served as prime minister for 12 consecutive years, is now the opposition leader and continues to have a state-issued security detail.

  • Opinion: Make Jan. 6 a time to celebrate upholding freedom, not undermining it

    Former state lawmaker and Washington policy consultant: In government, it is always harder to do the right thing than the expedient.

  • ‘It is a scary time’: Chicago Bulls can’t overcome COVID-19 losses — 2 more players bring their outbreak to 7 — in a 118-92 loss to the Miami Heat

    The Chicago Bulls’ hot start to the season continued to crumble at the hands of a COVID-19 outbreak with a second-straight blowout on the road. The Miami Heat bullied the Bulls on both ends of the court Saturday night, posterizing players in a 118-92 rout highlighting the cracks left by absences throughout the roster. With seven players in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and only 11 suited up in ...

  • Topeka-area readers have a lot of say about COVID-19 vaccinations and Republicans

    Topeka-area readers don't understand Republican stance on COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Late Senator Bob Dole cracks a voter fraud joke at his own funeral service

    Bob Dole's daughter read from her father's farewell letter at his funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Friday.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Here’s How Desi Arnaz Died & What His Last Words to Lucille Ball Were

    The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.

  • Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Tom Hanks attended Bob Dole's funeral. Who else was there?

    “Senator Bob showed me that even well into your 90s, it is never too late to make a new friend," Savannah Guthrie said.

  • Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

    Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control.

  • Airman dies at RAF Lakenheath in England

    Airman 1st Class Camden Mello, a crew chief with the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was found dead on Friday morning.

  • Chief Justice John Roberts warns Supreme Court over Texas abortion law

    Roberts joined the high court’s three liberal justices in discussing the constitutionality of the Texas abortion law.