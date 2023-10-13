2 Palm Coast men charged with distributing obscene materials to minors

A Palm Coast man who said he showed pictures of his penis to several females in parking lots throughout Flagler County has been arrested, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Also arrested this week was another Palm Coast man who played pornographic videos at his home while minors were present.

William Naughton, 26, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of showing obscene material to a minor, a felony. He was released from the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility the same day after posting $10,000 bond.

Naughton admitted that he has shown a photo of his penis to several females in various parking lots throughout Flagler County.

The incident that led to Naughton’s eventual arrested happened in August in the Target parking lot in Palm Coast.

Two juvenile females said they were walking to the store when a man in a gray Jeep honked at them and then held up his phone with a photograph of a penis showing.

Once inside the store they asked for a store associate to escort them back to their vehicle. After leaving, the females noticed the same Jeep at a red light at Belle Terre Parkway and Cypress Point Parkway. They took a picture of the vehicle’s license plate which helped investigators identify the suspect.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Alan Avellan Jr., 37, and charged him with showing obscene material to a minor. Avellan was released from the county jail on Friday after posting $7,500 bond.

On two separate occasions, Avellan “airplayed” or “casted” pornographic videos onto his residence’s television while several juveniles, some of whom were related to Avellan, were present in a common area, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

While casting the pornography, he was reportedly lying naked on his bed and touching himself in a clear line of sight from where the juveniles were located.

Avellan took the juveniles to a local cosmetics store and purchased them various items in an attempt to keep them quiet. In text messages, Avellan said that showing the pornographic videos on the TV was “just a joke,” according to the release.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly stated he hopes the two men don't repeat the behavior.

“These two perverts learned the hard way that our Major Case Unit and the State Attorney’s Office will thoroughly investigate and come after anyone who subjects juveniles to any type of pornography,” Staly stated. “Not only is this disgusting and perverted behavior but it is traumatizing to young children. Hopefully these perverts will learn their lesson the first time and if they don’t – they will end up back in the Green Roof Inn and hopefully in prison.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 2 Palm Coast men charged with showing obscene materials to minors