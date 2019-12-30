2 congregants killed in Texas church shooting

Two people and their assailant were killed Sunday morning at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, after a gunman entered the building and started firing.

Police say two members of the church's volunteer security team returned fire, hitting the gunman. Shortly after the shooting, a spokeswoman for MedStar Mobile Healthcare said the gunman and one of the victims died at the hospital. Later in the day, authorities announced the second victim had also died. Two people suffered minor injuries during the shooting, and received treatment.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the gunman or the victims, or any information about a possible motive.

More stories from theweek.com

The White House always knew Trump's order to freeze Ukraine aid could blow up, New York Times details

The Daily Show looks back on 8 particularly 'stupid' moments, 1 favorite, from 2019

The 2010s were an economic disaster

