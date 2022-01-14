2 Paso Robles massage studios suspected of providing sexual favors for money

Search warrants were executed at two massage parlors in Paso Robles on Thursday after sources and undercover operations indicated the businesses were exchanging sexual favors for money, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

The two establishments, one in the 800 block at 13th Street and another in the 2100 block of Spring Street, were searched by Paso Robles police and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Counter Human Trafficking Team, according to the release.

The investigators discovered “significant evidence” that the massage parlors were exchanging sexual favors for money. There was also some concern that the employees may be the victims of human trafficking, but the investigation revealed no evidence of that, the release said.

The Police Department made no arrests in relation to the search, but each establishment now has its business licenses and massage certifications under review to be revoked, the release said.

The evidence will also be further investigated to determine “who was frequenting the establishments for potential solicitation of prostitution charges,” police said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.