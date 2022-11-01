2 patients arrested after holding 3 staffers hostage at Arizona State Hospital

Two patients at the Arizona State Hospital were arrested after they refused to let three employees leave and left them injured on Monday, according to Phoenix police.

The patients, later identified as Nathanial William Moors, 24, and David James McCarthy, 35, were booked into jail after they prevented staff from leaving. It was unclear what led to this incident and what their charges are.

Police said they had initially detained three men who were patients at the hospital, but later determined the third man was not actively involved in the incident.

The three staff members — two women and one man — had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

