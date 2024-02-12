2 pedestrians dead, 1 injured after separate crashes in Gardena

Two pedestrians were killed, and another was injured in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Gardena, authorities announced.

The first incident occurred just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard when a female driver struck a female pedestrian on Vermont Avenue.

“The driver remained on scene and waited for police and fire department personnel to arrive,” according to a Gardena Police Department news release.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department took the victim to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In a second, unrelated incident less than two miles away, two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marine and Budlong avenues.

First responders on the scene of a fatal crash in Gardena on Feb. 11, 2024. (South Bay Responders)

Police say the unknown driver was traveling eastbound on Marine Avenue when they turned north on Budlong Avenue, struck the two pedestrians in the crosswalk and then fled the scene.

Paramedics responded to the scene where one victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition and the other pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No information on the age or gender of the victim taken to the hospital was provided. The identity of the victim who died is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Both collisions are being investigated by Gardena PD’s Traffic Bureau and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Anyone who may have witnessed the collisions are asked to contact GPD Investigator Jose Zamudio at 310-217-6189 or Sgt. Daniel Guzzo at 310-217-6122.

