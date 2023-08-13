2 pedestrians die within hours in Lexington crashes, Lexington police say

Two pedestrians have been killed in two separate crashes which took place within hours of each other Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In the first crash, Lexington police received a call for a hit and run near West Loudon Avenue and Broadway involving a vehicle and pedestrian around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department.

Officers on scene found a male pedestrian who was declared dead. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is expected to release victim information at a later time.

Lexington police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene and later located the suspect, who was arrested and charged with driving under the influence - aggravated circumstance.

Truex was unable to confirm if the suspect would face additional charges or where he was found. Hannah Sloan, a spokesperson for the department, was not immediately able to confirm the suspect’s name or if they would face additional charges.

Officers received a second call of a fatal crash around 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the inner loop of New Circle Road prior to Alumni Drive.

Truex said the details were limited for the second investigation, which was still ongoing. Police couldn’t provide information on victims or suspects, and said police were still at the scene of the crash later Sunday morning.

This story will be updated.