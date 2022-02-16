2 pedestrians killed in a crash caused by a speeding, impaired driver, CMPD says

A speeding, impaired driver caused a wreck that killed two pedestrians as they walked in a sidewalk along a busy Charlotte road Tuesday, police said.

The pedestrians, 75-year-old Enedina Fernandez and 23-year-old Nabila Rasoul, died after a pickup truck hit them in the 4900 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard about 2:50 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police arrested James Payne, the 21-year-old driver of a Honda Civic, on charges of felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving, and misdemeanor child abuse. Police also charged Payne with having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and other traffic offenses.

Payne “failed to maintain his lane” and hit the rear of a Dodge Ram pickup, police said in the release. The pickup hit the curb, began to overturn along the sidewalk and hit Fernandez and Rasoul, according to CMPD.

Medic pronounced Fernandez dead at the scene, police said, while Rasoul died soon after at a hospital.

Police urge anyone who saw or has information about the wreck to call Detective Daniel Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or, anonymously, the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.