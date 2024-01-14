2 pedestrians killed in Flagler County wreck, 1 in critical condition

Two people were killed and another critically injured just after midnight on Sunday after a pickup hit them while they tried to cross U.S. 1 near State Road 100 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup, a 51-year-old man from Palm Coast, was headed north on U.S. 1 in the right lane when he hit the group. According to FHP, the truck didn't stay at the scene but was found at Terranova's Restaurant and Pizzeria near the wreck sometime later. Charges are pending.

The names of the pedestrians and the driver haven't been released. The two who died were Palm Coast women, 50 and 59 years old. The third pedestrian is a 48-year-old man from Bunnell. He was in critical condition at an area hospital.

The wreck is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Pickup hits pedestrians in Flagler County; 2 dead, 1 critical