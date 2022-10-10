2 pedestrians on Muldoon Road struck by hit-and-run driver

Oct. 10—hit and run muldoon

The driver of a vehicle believed involved in an Anchorage hit-and-run collision that left two pedestrians injured on Muldoon Road late Sunday turned himself in early Monday.

The driver was northbound on Muldoon in a blue Nissan Xterra around 7:37 p.m. when the SUV collided with a man and woman on the road near Fourth Avenue, police said.

Both victims were brought to hospitals. Police said in an update early Monday that the woman had life-threatening injuries but the man was expected to survive.

The driver initially stopped but did not contact anyone and left the area, according to police. At 5:16 a.m., he called police and turned himself in, they said. The vehicle was impounded for evidence, and police said they contacted the driver, who was not identified.

Lanes of Muldoon Road were closed for several hours Sunday night as police investigated. They asked for anyone with information about the collision or surveillance footage to call dispatch at 311 or 907-786-8900 or leave a tip anonymously at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

The investigation is ongoing and police said no charges had been filed by Monday morning.