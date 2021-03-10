2 pedestrians struck on Northwestern Highway in Southfield

Mar. 10—Two pedestrians were injured Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle on Northwestern Highway in Southfield, police said.

The incident was reported at about 7:50 p.m. near Beck Road, the Southfield Police Department said in a statement.

Southfield fire and rescue personnel transported both victims to local hospitals.

One, identified as a 26-year-old Detroit man, was listed in stable condition. A 63-year-old woman from West Bloomfield Township was listed in critical but stable condition, according to the release.

"The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing," police said.

Other details were not released Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.