2 Pender deputies involved in December shooting won't be charged; bodycam footage released

Two Pender County deputies involved in a fatal shooting won't face criminal charges, District Attorney Ben David announced Wednesday.

At a news conference, authorities released select footage from the body cameras worn by Pender County Sheriff's Office deputies Grant Simme and John Dragocastano the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, when an attempt to serve a domestic violence protective order ended with the deputies fatally shooting 45-year-old Kevin Glenn Swinson at 32855 N.C. 210 in Currie.

Following an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and a review of the evidence by the District Attorney's Office, neither officer will face criminal charges.

"Kevin Swinson died after engaging in criminal conduct that brought about a deadly response from two Pender County deputies," David said. "No other criminal violations were committed aside from those perpetrated by Mr. Swinson during this Dec. 14, 2021 encounter."

In the footage, Swinson has barricaded himself in a trailer and tells Dragocastano he has a gun. Dragocastano repeatedly asks Swinson to exit the trailer with his hands up, but Swinson does not come outside and instead yells expletives at the officer.

A 14-minute armed standoff ensues and Simme arrives at the scene.

"It doesn't have to be like this Kevin," Dragocastano said. "I'm not trying to hurt you."

Swinson exited the trailer through the back door with a rifle. Both officers chase Swinson, again repeating commands for him to drop the weapon and stop. After a brief chase, Swinson stops and turns toward the officers with the gun raised.

"Don't do it," Dragocastano said in the footage.

The select footage released to the public stops there, and David said what followed was four seconds of gunfire, during which the deputies together fired a total of 17 rounds at Swinson.

Swinson was struck five times: once in the chest, twice in the back, once in the back of his leg and once in his arm.

"Deadly force should always be a last resort, and it was here," David said. "These officers perceived a deadly threat to themselves and to their fellow law enforcement officer."

It was later discovered that the gun was not loaded.

"The fact that the rifle was unloaded was only learned by authorities after the fact," David said. "Simply put, officers do not need to guess if a gun is loaded, they should assume it."

Both officers were placed on temporary leave for the duration of the investigation and have returned to work, Pender County Sheriff Alan Culter said.

