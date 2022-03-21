2 Pennsylvania state troopers, civilian killed in crash

A driver going at a high rate of speed and suspected of driving under the influence struck and killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian on Interstate 95 near the stadiums in Philadelphia early Monday, state police said.

In a news conference late Monday morning, police officials identified the two troopers as Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, and Trooper Martin F. Mack III.

Mack, 33, was with the state police since 2014. Sisca had been a trooper since February 2021.

The two troopers had been called to the area near the stadiums around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a man walking on the interstate, according to Troop K Commander James Kemm. Troop K covers Philadelphia, including the busy I-95 corridor.

Kemm said the man was walking in the left lane. The two pulled up, exited their vehicle and walked to the man to take him into custody.

While they were doing that, another vehicle, going at a high rate of speed in between the left lane and the jersey barrier, struck all three men, according to commander.

"The impact was so great that it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95," he said.

The striking vehicle hit the jersey barrier, continued a short distance on the interstate before stopping on the right side shoulder, Kemm said. Dispatchers tried to contact the men, and when they were unable to, they sent backup.

When other troopers arrived, witnesses were attempting to do CPR on the troopers. The men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Kemm said Monday morning that investigators were still trying to contact the pedestrian's family and would not be releasing his name at this time. The crash is still under investigation, but Kemm said it was DUI-related.

Trappe Fire Co. No. 1, a fire company based in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County, identified Sisca as the fire company's chief. He was formerly a firefighter with Spring Township in Berks County, according to the department.

State Police Col. Robert Evanchick told reporters that the men killed exemplified the department's core values of honor, service and integrity. They were killed while trying to help a man, whose own life was in danger on the interstate, he said.

“There’s no greater act of selflessness," he said.

Mack had been a member of state police since 2014, and has served the Philadelphia area since 2015.

Sisca graduated from the state police academy in February 2021.

“They both had bright careers ahead of them," Evanchick said. "And it saddens me to know how their lives were senselessly cut short.”

Gov. Tom Wolf expressed sadness by the deaths of the two troopers and the pedestrian.

“It’s a reminder of the state troopers of what a heroic thing they do for us each and everyday," he said.

No additional information was available Monday morning. A state police spokesman said they would not be taken questions because of the phase of the investigation.

The section of highway was closed while investigators combed through the scene.

