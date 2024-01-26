2 Pensacola men get 20 years in prison for friend's death in 2022 ambush

Two Pensacola men charged in the murder of their friend during a 2022 ambush were both sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday.

Dominic Burleson, 22, and Jamaine Flowers, 21, both pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree felony murder, but the plea agreements lessened their potential life sentences to 20 years.

Both men, in conjunction with Sherman Knight, planned to ambush and kill Derrick Daniels at the intersection of Bobe and G streets on Feb. 10, 2022, according to investigators.

Burleson and Flowers charged: Two Pensacola men charged with homicide in Feb. 10 shooting near G and Bobe streets

The three men pulled out firearms and began firing at Daniels, but, according to a witness, Daniels also pulled out a firearm and began returning fire in self-defense.

One of Daniels' shots hit Knight in the chest, and he later died after being transported to Baptist Hospital.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from a nearby convenience store that showed Burleson, Flowers and Knight enter a field together and approach another man. The video reportedly showed that gunfire first came from the three men who committed the ambush.

Although neither Burleson or Flowers fired the shot that killed Knight, Florida law allows defendants to be charged with felony murder when a person dies during the commission of a felony.

Since Knight died as a result of all three attempting to commit murder, the state charged them with second-degree felony murder.

Both men have 697 days of credit for time served in the Escambia County Jail.

