2 people accused of stealing $1.3k worth of clothes from Westmoreland Mall store

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two people they say stole clothes from a Westmoreland Mall store.

According to state police, two females went into JD Sports at 4:53 p.m. on Dec. 7 and grabbed an assortment of clothing. They put the items in a bag.

State police said they were approached by a supervisor and immediately left without paying.

The clothes were valued at around $1,355, state police said.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call 911.

