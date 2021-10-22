2 people arrested for allegedly trying to sneak meth, marijuana into Lexington jail

Two people have been arrested for allegedly trying to sneak marijuana and methamphetamine into the Lexington County Detention Center, police said Friday.

Cassandra Shanklin, 48, and Hunter James Warren, 23, have been charged with criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. They also were charged with allegedly trying to sneak unspecified pills, a schedule III substance, into the jail, according to a news release from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Police arrested them after receiving a tip.

“We set up surveillance operations and eventually saw Shanklin and Warren leaving the contraband near a perimeter area of the jail where inmates have some access,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the news release.

The two inmates who police say were supposed to receive the drugs, Joshua Shanklin and Donny Zimbro, were also charged. Joshua Shanklin is Cassandra’s daughter, according to the news release.

All of the suspects save for Cassandra Shanklin, who was released on bond, are being held at the detention center.