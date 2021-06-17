2 people arrested and charged with robbing Woodbine bank, Howard police say

Jun. 16—A man and a woman Howard County police believe were involved in a Woodbine bank robbery last week were arrested Wednesday, the department announced.

Nicholas Cahill-Lane, 31, of no fixed address, and Ashley Lanham, 27, of Frederick, were charged with theft and robbery, according to police.

An employee at the PNC Bank in the 15900 block of Old Frederick Road reported a robbery to police on June 7. According to police, at 2:21 p.m. a man with his face partially covered entered the bank demanding money. The employee complied, and the man fled with the cash.

Police said no one was injured.

The man had distinctive tattoos on his neck, according to video surveillance. He fled the scene in a burgundy Nissan Sentra driven by another person, who police say was Lanham.

Police arrested Cahill-Lane and Lanham at a motel Wednesday and said additional charges in other jurisdictions are likely forthcoming since Howard police collaborated with other departments that reported similar bank robberies to this case.

Lanham is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13 in Howard County District Court. No attorney is listed as representing her, according to electronic court documents.

No booking information was available online for Cahill-Lane as of Wednesday afternoon.