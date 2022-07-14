2 people arrested in connection with March 2021 homicide in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood

Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, 20-year-old Kendall McKoy and 23-year-old Da’rohn Winmon have both been charged in the murder of Kristofer Metzger on March 6, 2021.

McKoy and Winmon were both charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, persons not to possess a firearm and criminal conspiracy.

Both suspects were taken to Allegheny County Jail.

