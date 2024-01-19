2 people arrested in connection with robbery at South Side vape shop

Two people were arrested in connection with a robbery at a vape shop on the South Side.

Keystone Vapers, located in the 2300 block of East Carson Street, was robbed at 5:24 p.m. on Dec. 13.

>> Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying 2 people after South Side vape shop robbery

According to Pittsburgh police, Jermaine Strong, 18, and Llaila Ahkunke, 17, were arrested for the robbery.

Strong and Ahkunke are facing multiple charges, including robbery, simple assault, carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh School and Business Closings Man dies after crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side Snow begins after midnight, will remain steady through Friday morning commute VIDEO: Deadly O’Hara Township crash may have been caused by drunk driver, sources say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts