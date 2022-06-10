2 people arrested following multi-county chase involving U-Haul truck, deputies say

Two people have been arrested following a vehicle chase with deputies through Catawba and Lincoln counties Thursday morning, authorities said.

At around 6 a.m., officials told the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office that Catawba County deputies were chasing a U-Haul truck pulling a stolen trailer into Lincoln County.

Authorities responded to several intersections to deploy stop sticks to try and stop the U-Haul.

Deputies said the driver was able to avoid the sticks at the NC 150 intersection and continued south on Highway 16. Lincoln County deputies then deployed stop sticks at the St. James Church Road intersection and damaged a rear tire on the U-Haul.

The vehicle started to slow down before it reached the NC 73 Highway on-ramp, where stop sticks were deployed again. At this point, the U-Haul only had one fully inflated tire and eventually came to a halt.

Catawba County deputies said they told the driver and a passenger to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint. After about 25 minutes, they surrendered to authorities.

According to deputies, the two people were charged and are being held at Catawba County Detention Center.

No other details have been released.

