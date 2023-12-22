2 people arrested after man found wounded at Phoenix La Quinta Inn dies

Phoenix police arrested two people on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man at a hotel.

Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the La Quinta Inn near West Thomas Road and North Black Canyon Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 62-year-old Kenneth Stanford on the ground in the west parking lot with potential gunshot wounds to the top of his head and chest.

Stanford was taken to a hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department, where he was later pronounced dead.

Bullet casings were not recovered from the scene, according to police.

An autopsy will determine if Stanford was stabbed or shot, officials said.

Court documents state that video surveillance from the hotel and a nearby business showed a red Jeep Patriot entering the hotel parking lot and dropping off a woman and a man. They were later identified as 35-year-old Naketra Alexander and 33-year-old Javon Parks.

The day before, Scottsdale police had contacted sex workers in the area to provide resources, court documents state. During the operation, Scottsdale police used an app to solicit a date with two women — one later learned to be Alexander — at the Element Hotel. When Alexander and the other woman arrived in the same red Jeep seen at the La Quinta, they were accompanied by Parks, according to court records.

According to court documents, Alexander provided little information about Parks and the other woman "leading investigators to believe the situation was a planned robbery under the guise of a prostitution deal."

Documents state that Alexander and Parks were seen making their way to Stanford's room and Alexander went inside. As she did, Parks pushed his body against the door, forced his way inside and began fighting with Stanford. Parks appeared to have a small, sharp object in his hand, hitting Stanford with it multiple times, court documents state.

Stanford was able to back away and ran west through the corridor, where Parks could be heard telling Alexander to "take his phone." The pair then reentered the hotel room, retrieved an item and exited, according to court documents

In a police interview with Parks, he told investigators that he had been driving around with Alexander in a red Jeep on Wednesday and into the morning of the incident, but he denied going to the La Quinta Inn and getting into a fight, court records indicate.

Park's girlfriend was also interviewed by detectives. She told them that Parks was Alexander's pimp that evening and that he had asked her to drive them to a date at the hotel, according to court records.

Park's girlfriend said she waited inside the car while Alexander went inside the hotel; she returned after a short time, court documents state. Parks questioned Alexander about where the money was, with Alexander saying her date wanted party drugs, prompting the two to head back into the hotel with Park's girlfriend staying in the car.

Parks was booked into jail on a $1 million bond. Both Parks and Alexander were facing charges of murder and armed robbery.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 arrested after Kenneth Stanford dies in Phoenix hotel incident