2 people arrested after shooting at Pineville apartment complex wounds one

One person is in stable condition after being shot Thursday afternoon at a Pineville apartment complex, and police have arrested two people in the case.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the El Toro Apartments, 1701 Military Highway. According to a news release from the Pineville Police Department, officers found one victim who was taken to a hospital.

Detectives later identified two people as suspects and arrested both later. Three firearms were recovered from the two arrested, reads the release.

A total of 33 shots were fired during the incident, which Chief Darrell Basco called "a senseless act of violence."

"We are committed to bringing all those involved to justice," he said in the release.

Arrested were Cartez Demon Dotson, 36, and Terrance Jermaine Partee, 38.

Dotson, of the 4300 block of Carlyle Loop in Alexandria, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 early Friday on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being an accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bail was set at $310,000 on all charges but the firearm possession charge. No bail was set for that charge, according to online jail records.

Jail records also do not reflect the accessory charge listed for Dotson in the department's release.

Partee listed an address in the 40 block of Essie Street in Alexandria as his address in jail records. He was booked on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and being an accessory after the fact.

Bail was set at $320,000.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department at 318-442-6603 or to submit an anonymous tip at pinevillepd.com.

