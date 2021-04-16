2 people arrested after transgender women murdered in Charlotte. FBI assisted CMPD.

Two arrests have been made in Charlotte following the murder of two transgender women, law enforcement officials said Friday.

“Our streets are a lot safer,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings at a news conference. The police investigation into the deaths of the two women is ongoing, officials said. Multiple police agencies were involved in the murder investigations, including the FBI and police in Union County and in South Carolina.

On Thursday, CMPD warned that someone might be targeting local trans women who engage in sex work. Officials said that there has “never been a more vulnerable time” for them.

Jaida Peterson, 29, was discovered in a hotel room at Quality Inn on Easter Sunday by police. She had been shot. Her funeral took place Tuesday in South Carolina.

Another person was found in a hotel room at the Sleep Inn, located on North Tryon Street in University City, early Thursday morning, according to officials. Social media posts from friends and loved ones identify the second victim as Remy. CMPD officials say her last name is Fennell. She was 28.

CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano said Thursday that though it was too early to draw connections in the cases, the similarities were undeniable: Both women were transgender, both were sex workers and both were shot to death and found in hotel rooms.

Trans women of color are some of the most vulnerable in the LGBTQ+ community. Sex workers are disproportionately trans women of color — many don’t have any other options because of the racism, homophobia and transphobia they face. They are more likely to be unemployed, more likely to live in poverty, more likely to be without a college degree, more likely to be incarcerated and more likely to be homeless because of the discrimination they face.

They’re also more likely to experience violence in their lifetime. According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, more than one in four trans people has faced a bias-driven assault, and rates are higher for trans women and trans people of color.

Story continues

Several LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and activists — including Charlotte Uprising, Charlotte Pride, Equality NC and LGBTQ+ Democrats of Mecklenburg County — posted messages of support and safety alerts on Thursday and Friday. Charlotte Uprising organizers are fundraising for alternative housing for Black transgender women who presently do not feel safe in hotels.

CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum said police detectives are looking into the motive behind the murders and said they will explore whether to pursue hate crime charges, if warranted.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.