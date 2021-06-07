2 people attacked randomly with pepper spray in Chelsea

A 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were walking together when the suspect approached them at random and sprayed them in the face.

- Welcome back. At 4:43, new this morning, police are searching for the man who attacked the teens-- two teens, that is, with pepper spray in Manhattan. This happened last Tuesday night on 8th Avenue in Chelsea. A 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were walking together when the suspect approached them at random, and hit them in their faces with pepper spray. Both were treated by EMS at the scene.

- New this morning, a chaotic scene played out in midtown after a hit-and-run driver collided with a pedicab. This happened just before 8:00 last night on 48th and 8th Avenue. After striking the pedicab, the driver, who's believed to be in his 20s, fled the scene. Didn't get very far though, later flipped his vehicle and was taken into custody by police. Two people were hurt, including that pedicab driver who refused medical attention. Starting today--