2 people badly injured in stabbings Sunday morning in west Modesto, Sheriff’s Office says

Two people suffered serious stab injuries in west Modesto on Easter Sunday morning and one person was being detained by deputies, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to South Avenue about 10:30 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said. They located two people, who were taken to local hospitals. Dispatch scanner communication indicated they were in serious but stable condition.

Schwartz said no identifying information, including ages and genders, on the people stabbed was immediately available.

Not long after the stabbing, deputies detained a person of interest at a business near Claus Road and Yosemite Boulevard, about five miles east of the crime scene. The person had not been arrested because it had yet to be determined if he or she was the responsible party and whether the stabbing might have been self-defense, Schwartz said.

This article will be updated as information is available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.