2 people banned from Disney World after fight over photo attempt

Two people were banned from Walt Disney World after allegedly getting into a physical altercation at the theme park over an attempted photograph, according to Florida authorities.

The fight broke out at the Magic Kingdom around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s office told NBC News. A member of a family posing for a photo in front of the park's 100th anniversary sign asked someone from another, larger family to move out of the frame, the sheriff's office said.

At that point, someone from the larger family punched a member of the victim's family in the face and "the fight ensued from there," according to the sheriff's office.

As a result, two unspecified people "were issued a trespass warning which means they are not welcome on the property," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. "If they return, they can be arrested."

There were no arrests made at the scene because the victim did not want to prosecute the case, according to the sheriff’s office, which added that "the victim in this case was treated medically on scene."

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a group of adults throwing punches at the theme park while onlookers watch. A later clip shows authorities handcuffing someone on the ground. But the sheriff's office said it is unclear as to whether that footage depicts the incident in question.

"We have no way of knowing whether what is in the video that has been circulating online is this incident," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Representatives for Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to questions.

The theme park's rules prohibit “using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” according to the official website.

But the theme park is no stranger to fights: last July, three people were arrested on misdemeanor battery charges and one was hospitalized for a minor injury after being involved in a fight at the Magic Kingdom, the sheriff's office said at the time.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com