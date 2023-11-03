2 people burned after using propane torch in attempt to stay warm

Associated Press

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett was only months into his second year in Congress in 2018 when he announced he would drop his bid for reelection to seek treatment for alcoholism. Garrett kept a low profile for the next four years until he announced last November that he would run for the Virginia House of Delegates. Garrett, who denies the accusations, is among four candidates for state legislative seats in Virginia this year who have been accused of physical violence against women — two during divorce proceedings, one in a pending criminal case and one in criminal cases decades ago that ended with charges being dismissed.