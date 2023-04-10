2 people captured by police admit to 10 burglaries throughout Puget Sound, others still on the loose

Centralia police captured two people who admitted to committing 10 burglaries throughout the state, but two others are still on the loose.

Officers have been investigating a string of burglaries in Centralia and throughout the Puget Sound Region up to Renton, where robbers stole money from businesses’ cash machines and ATMS, said the Centralia Police Department in a news release on Saturday. The first burglary happened at the 600 block of Noth Tower Avenue in Centralia.

Security footage from the businesses showed that the robbers were armed with handguns during some of these burglaries. During one of the burglaries outside of Centralia, police said a business owner confronted the thieves only to have them point a gun at him.

Police got a break in the investigation when Centralia officers were able to identify two of the robber’s cars along with several stolen cars. Officers believed the group would target the Centralia area again so they made a plan to capture them.

On Saturday around 1:19 a.m., Centralia officers went to the 600 Block of North Tower Avenue after a burglary alarm went off. Within minutes of arriving, police saw four people fleeing through the business’s back door and escaping in a car.

Officers wanted to prevent the group from driving away, because of the Washington state pursuit laws, so an officer did a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the group’s car. All four people immediately got out of the car and ran on foot in different directions. Two people were immediately apprehended, and the other two escaped, said police.

Police arrested a 29-year-old woman from Renton and a 32-year-old man from Seattle. Both confessed to around ten burglaries. They also admitted that they had guns during some of the robberies.

The man and woman were booked into the Lewis County Jail for multiple felonies and will face charges in other counties. The two that escaped have not been found, but have been identified and will be tracked down by law enforcement, said police.

Police found two handguns and a large amount of evidence in their car.

The CPD said the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released when available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.