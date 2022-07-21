2 people charged after allegedly stealing woman’s wallet to buy gift cards in Cranberry

Two people are facing dozens of felony charges after police say they stole a woman’s wallet and bought thousands of dollars worth of gift cards.

It started at the TJ Maxx in Cranberry Township. Police say a woman flagged down an officer and told them she’d been robbed.

Yury Gomez-Martinez and Brayan Sanz-Saavedra were arrested after their car was spotted in South Strabane Twp.

The crime surprised frequent shoppers at TJ Maxx and the nearby Target where the pair bought some of those gift cards.

“It’s something I would never do and it’s something I know a lot of people here would never do. Certainly, no one around here. I never thought that’d be possible,” Ryan Locke said.

Gomez-Martinez and Sanz-Saavedra are facing 24 felony counts each including theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issues flush, boil water advisory for multiple neighborhoods Man dies after motorcycle crash in Glen Osborne, victim identified Car pulled from Youghiogheny river in McKeesport VIDEO: Crews remove ‘Heinz’ sign from front of Acrisure Stadium DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts