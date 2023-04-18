2 people charged in connection with death of Bridgeville landscaper

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Bridgeville landscaper.

Lavarr Carroll, 43, was found dead in an alley in Scott Township last May.

RELATED >>> Body found in Scott Township identified; was placed there after being pulled from car, police say

On Monday, police charged Bradley Smith, 33, and Abdullah Faheem, 52, with abuse of a corpse and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators say the pair was caught on surveillance video dumping Carroll’s body in a Scott Township alley early in the morning on May 8, 2022.

RELATED >>> Woman who saw beloved Scott Township landscaper before his death speaks out

Just prior to that, police paperwork states Carroll was seen with Faheem and Smith inside a GetGo in Carnegie before getting into a car with the two men.

Carroll was a well-known South Hills landscaper who died from alcohol combined with marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl, according to the medical examiner.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Surveillance video shows beloved landscaper’s body being pulled from car, dumped in alleyway

The police report states Carroll was seen on surveillance video apparently going unconscious inside Faheem’s car along with Smith.

The report claims Faheem is seen “trying to rouse Carroll but he is unresponsive.”

Then, a short time later, investigators say surveillance video captured Faheem and Smith dumping Carroll’s body along Booth Way, about a four minute drive away, in Scott Township.

As of Monday night, police were still trying to track down Faheem and Smith.

If you know where they are, you’re asked to contact investigators.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh man charged for allegedly assauling priest at South Side monastery New charges filed against Butler County mechanic, 3 new victims come forward Duquesne University Police Department strikes after nearly 8 months of negotiations VIDEO: As locals celebrate Orthodox Easter in Allegheny County, thoughts remain with war-torn Ukraine DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts