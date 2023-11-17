2 people charged with murder in the death of a Kentucky child who was missing over a month

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 4-year-old girl in Whitley County, the local sheriff’s office announced Friday morning.

Williamsburg residents Brittany Slaughter, 24, and Adam Hayes, 34, have been arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. They’re accused of killing 4-year-old Chloe Darnel. Darnel and Slaughter, who had custody of Darnel, were both reported missing earlier this week. But they hadn’t been seen since September.

The sheriff’s office announced it was looking for the two Wednesday, and sought the public’s help locating them or a car they had been seen in prior to their disappearance. They found the vehicle and Slaughter on Thursday, but Darnel’s “whereabouts and welfare” remained “in question” at that time.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Friday that investigators found a body “believed to be” Darnel. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and to confirm the victim’s identity.

“This is still an active investigation and further charges could be possible,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.