2 people in critical condition after hit-and-run in Wilmington
Two people were hospitalized after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning. (Nov. 15, 2023)
Two people were hospitalized after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning. (Nov. 15, 2023)
As "Cribs" returns with new episodes — amid its 19th season — we remember the best one ever made: Mariah Carey's NYC penthouse tour. Go behind the golden doors once again with us as we remember the 2002 episode.
The biggest news stories this morning: Nothing hacks iMessage, How to make working from home easier, and how AI might make weather reporting more accurate.
A crucial knock-out cricket game between India and New Zealand shattered all previous on-demand video streaming records Wednesday, attracting over 51 million concurrent viewers to Disney's Hotstar. The milestone exceeded the prior record of 44 million simultaneous viewers set by the Disney-owned streamer earlier this month. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18's JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.
The ARK Invest head sees 2024 as a turning point for the firm and has made bitcoin the center of many of her bets on the market.
This week's corporate earnings are expected to show the US consumer is still spending but in select areas.
Don't wait to start saving.
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has ruled that the companies that own and run the most popular social networks today will have the face lawsuits blaming them for teenagers' social media addiction.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face for the first time in a year, capping 12 months of rocky relations between the two largest economies in the world.
Hunter Dickinson is the first player to put up at least 20 points and 20 rebounds against Kentucky in the last 25 seasons.
These deals won't last long.
Who doesn't love an oversized scarf? The post Chunky scarves are back. Here’s how to style them. appeared first on In The Know.
Uber has announced a string of updates for drivers and couriers, including measures to make things safer and fairer for them.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart.
Roland just unveiled its latest software instrument, called Galaxias. The plugin offers 20,000 presets, leading the company to call it a super instrument. You can also layer up to four instruments to create unique soundscapes.
The 401(k) contribution limit for 2024 is $23,000, or $30,500 if you’re at least 50. Learn about the 2024 limits and other upcoming 401(k) changes.
Stanley, one of the most viral brands of the year, just kicked off its early Black Friday sale. Get its best-selling insulated mugs, bottles and more for super cheap!
This turkey season, snag one of the season's hottest smartwatches for nearly 40% off.
Shop Mario Badescu, Laneige, OPI and more.
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
If you’re looking for a new fitness tracker this holiday season, Amazon has an early Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Charge 6. Just launched in September, the wearable brings back the physical side button, and deepens its Google integration.