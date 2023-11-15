2 people in critical condition after hit-and-run in Wilmington

TechCrunch

A crucial knock-out cricket game between India and New Zealand shattered all previous on-demand video streaming records Wednesday, attracting over 51 million concurrent viewers to Disney's Hotstar. The milestone exceeded the prior record of 44 million simultaneous viewers set by the Disney-owned streamer earlier this month. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18's JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.