2 people critically injured in Chicago by hit-and-run driver who circled back and struck good Samaritan

CHICAGO — Three people were injured, two critically, during a hit-and-run in Chicago early Sunday, when a man allegedly ran two pedestrians over with his car, made a U-turn and struck a third man — a good Samaritan on a bicycle — who had rushed to help the first two injured people, Chicago police said.

A man driving a BMW on North Broadway struck a man and a woman, both 39, as they walked across the street at West Irving Park Road around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, police said in a media notification. The driver then did a U-turn and struck a male cyclist, 55, “who was attempting to render aid to the two individuals he had just struck,” police said.

The cyclist suffered head trauma and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said. The woman who had been walking when she was hit was also in critical condition with head trauma at the same hospital. The 39-year-old man was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition with leg pain, according to police.

The driver of the BMW continued driving and eventually hit a fence in the 3800 block of North Broadway, police said. He had bruises on his face and he was treated at Illinois Masonic.

Charges against the driver are pending, according to Chicago police, who continue to investigate.