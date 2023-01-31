2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say

Gainesville police are investigating a shooting.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A photo posted by Gainesville police shows crime scene tape outside of the shopping center.

Channel 2 Action News is headed to the scene to gather more details.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not said whether they have a suspect in custody.

Police have not released any further details.

IN OTHER NEWS: