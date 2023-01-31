2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting.
Police said two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market.
A photo posted by Gainesville police shows crime scene tape outside of the shopping center.
Channel 2 Action News is headed to the scene to gather more details.
Police have not said whether they have a suspect in custody.
Police have not released any further details.
