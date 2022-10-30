2 people in custody after carjacking in Penn Hills, vehicle crashes into wall

Two people are in custody after a carjacking in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were sent to Hill Street in Penn Hills at around 2:04 p.m. on Sunday.

A supervisor from Penn Hills said police followed the suspects and they began to flee.

An armed #carjacking in #pennhills lead to a crash on Jones ave and Bell ave in #northbraddock. Watch @wpxi tonight to see how Police were able to track down the suspects. pic.twitter.com/xD5psiGogT — Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) October 30, 2022

Eventually, the car crashed into a wall at Jones Street and Bell Avenue in North Braddock.

Police arrested two adults and supervisors say both suspects had prior arrest warrants. Officers also recovered two guns.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

King cobra that escaped from zoo in Sweden returns to terrarium 2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm Officials find gun in river matching description of firearm used in Brighton Heights shooting VIDEO: 2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts