2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County

Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car.

Body cameras captured the moment the car backed into another vehicle and sped from the Kroger.

The suspects led deputies to South Clairmont Avenue and Kenilworth Avenue, left the keys in the ignition and ran from the car, the sheriff’s office told News Center 7.

Deputies took the driver and passenger into custody.

Delina Bailey, the driver, is facing charges of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and failure to to comply with “order or signal of Peace Officers,” the sheriff’s office said.

The male passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.