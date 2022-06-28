2 people in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Pittsburgh

Two people were arrested after police responded to a shots fired call in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

According to information released from police, first responders were called to the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Sixth Street at around 3:30 p.m.

Responding officers were directed to a female seen leaving the area on foot. She was detained, and officers located a firearm in her waistband.

The woman told officers she fired shots towards a known male after an altercation.

Fort Duquesne Boulevard was closed between Ninth Street and Seventh Street for the investigation.

The male and female were arrested. There is no word on their identities or any charges at this time.

No injuries were reported.

