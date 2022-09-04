2 people dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in Dorchester

Boston Police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Melbourne Street just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said one victim died at the scene and the other died a short time later at an area hospital.

A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital to be treated.

No further information is currently available.

Police are still investigating the incident.

“The shooting earlier this morning in Dorchester is yet another deadly reminder of the perils to our neighborhoods when too many guns are in the hands of too many people willing to pull the trigger anywhere and anytime,” interim Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “Boston police and my office are doing everything possible to address gun violence but, as I’ve said, again and again, the approach must include all of society.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

