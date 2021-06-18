2 people dead, 2 more injured after overnight shooting in Durham

Durham police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left two people dead and injured two others, media outlets reported.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. along the 1600 block of Holloway Street and Guthrie Avenue, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

As of June 5 there had been 331 shooting incidents reported in Durham this year, down from 370 incidents reported by the same time last year, according to The Durham Police Department.

But the number of people shot this year was up slightly, 105 compared to 104 the year before, and the number of people fatally shot was 17, compared to 11 the year before.

Last year, The N&O reported, the city saw 318 people shot, the most since police began compiling the statistics and a possible record.

In a November new conference Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said a small number of mostly young people were responsible for many of the shootings in the Bull City, with many of the incidents drive-by shootings.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

