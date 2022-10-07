2 people dead, 6 wounded in stabbing attacks on Las Vegas Strip, police say

Two people have died and six others were wounded during a stabbing rampage in front of the Wynn Casino on the famed Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.

Police began receiving reports of a "series of stabbings" on Las Vegas Boulevard about 11:40 a.m., Capt. Dori Koren with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said during a press conference.

While on scene, police quickly took a suspect into custody and began providing medical aid to victims, Koren said.

Two of the eight victims died. Three of the surviving victims were in critical condition, Koren said. Officials described the victims as a mix of tourists and locals.

"The weapon we recovered was a large kitchen knife," Koren said.

It was too early in the investigation to determine a motive, Koren said, but officials believe the incident was unprovoked.

"The initial altercation or the initial stabbing occurs on the sidewalk area, appears unprovoked — there is no altercation beforehand," LVMPD Deputy Chief James LaRochelle told reporters.

The suspect then walked south from the initial attack and proceeded to stab more people, which was seen by "scores of witnesses," LaRochelle said. A concerned citizen alerted a security guard at the Sands Hotel and Casino, who then called police.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 30s who is not a local resident and appears to come to the community recently. Police are still working to verify his identity.

"We want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the victims themselves ... we’re thinking of them and have them their thoughts," LaRochelle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com