2 people dead after fiery car crash in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are dead after a fiery car crash in North Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood Saturday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said they responded to the intersection of North Marine Drive and Leadbetter Road just after 11 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash that left one car on fire.

Portland Fire and Rescue also responded to put out the flames. Two people were found dead inside the burned car. Another person had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The investigation closed off a portion of North Marine Drive.

PPB is seeking more information about the incident and investigators believe there were several people in the area when the crash happened but left the scene without talking to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

