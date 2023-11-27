2 people dead in Henrico County home
Two people were found dead in a Henrico County home, according to Henrico Police.
Two people were found dead in a Henrico County home, according to Henrico Police.
Lee Dort was arrested Sunday morning on Vanderbilt’s campus after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
Strickland's staying in the headlines ahead of his first title defense since upsetting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt.
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than you'd like, you need this in your life.
Score Apple AirPods for just $80, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are big-time popular.
Rivian kicked off Monday a limited program that will give customers in select U.S. states the option to lease an all-electric R1T pickup truck. For now, customers living in 14 U.S. states can access the leasing program via the R1T configurator page on its website. The states, a list that includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas, were chosen based on factors such as where Rivian customers are located and where leasing is most popular, according to the company.
If you only buy one thing today, it needs to be one of these sweaters on sale.
The public safety level in Iceland was downgraded last week to "Alert Phase."
Users on Evernote's free plan may soon experience some serious restrictions. The company is testing changes that will limit the free plan to one notebook and 50 notes.
Grout, window frames, hubcaps and more: The TikTok darling annihilates built-up grime from nooks and crannies.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
Bungie has officially confirmed that the Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape is being delayed until June 4 of next year. This comes after the company laid off an unknown percentage of the team.
These winter-themed gift baskets can be as simple or as lavish as you want them to be. The post ‘Burr baskets’ are TikTok’s favorite seasonal gift — what are they, and how do you make one? appeared first on In The Know.
There are so many great styles on sale.
Looking to up your snow removal game this winter? Check out these 6 awesome Cyber Monday snow blower deals!
'A godsend if you have hardwood floors and pets': This baby is on a mission to leave no specks behind.
Score huge savings on top brands like Ninja, Dyson, Levi's, Sharper Image and other faves now.
Prices are as low as $30!
Samsung's The Frame TVs are on sale for Cyber Monday, with discounts on every size model. The Frame blends in with your home decor, displaying art when its not being used as a TV. It comes in seven sizes, from 32-inch to 85-inch.
'They feel like a feather on your feet,' said one fan of these comfy kicks.