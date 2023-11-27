2 people dead in Henrico County home

TechCrunch

Rivian kicked off Monday a limited program that will give customers in select U.S. states the option to lease an all-electric R1T pickup truck. For now, customers living in 14 U.S. states can access the leasing program via the R1T configurator page on its website. The states, a list that includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas, were chosen based on factors such as where Rivian customers are located and where leasing is most popular, according to the company.