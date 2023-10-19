2 people dead in possible murder-suicide at KindVet office in Sarasota. What we know so far

Two people died Wednesday in a possible murder-suicide after a shooting at a Sarasota veterinary office.

Sarasota County dispatch reportedly received a 911 call reporting gunshots at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care on Clark Road at 5:11 p.m.

Responding deputies found a woman and another person shot inside the business.

Shooting at KindVet in Sarasota

Deputies responded to KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care after a 911 call reporting shots had been fired and found the suspect, a woman, and one victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not said what the relationship between the shooter and the victim was and are not identifying the suspect until the next of kin has been notified.

Facebook message on KindVet page blames management

A message was posted to the vet office's Facebook page by Morgan Kronstadt at 5:57 p.m. and later deleted. It read:

"This career is just so ridiculously hard to begin with. Then add having to deal with disrespectful clients and bullying from the people that are supposed to be your team. Please think twice before pushing someone so far.”

Authorities could not confirm whether the shooting and Facebook post are related.

What and where is KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care

Kindvet of Sarasota Urgent Care is a veterinary office offering urgent pet care and same-day appointments, located at 3900 Clark Rd., Unit 4 Building M in Sarasota.

Melissa Pérez-Carillo contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: KindVet Sarasota shooting: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide