2 people dead after shooting in Homewood

Two people are dead after a shooting in Homewood.

Pittsburgh police were called to Frankstown Avenue at around 11:51 p.m. Friday night.

A man and a woman were found, both suffering gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene.

